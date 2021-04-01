Justin Bieber defends himself after being flooded in networks for having used parts of speeches by Martin Luther King Jr.

Justin Bieber He defended himself after being flooded in social networks for having used as a sample in his new album, Justice, parts of speeches by Martin Luther King Jr.

According to the NME, Justin Bieber said, in the Bieber Nation club of the social network Clubhouse, on March 30, that within his education in Canada he was not fully instructed on the history of Afro-descendants in the United States, so That for years was part of the problem.

The Canadian went on to explain that he was willing to put up with any kind of criticism that came to him for including the social activist’s speeches on his album, since he wanted to show “what justice looks like.” In addition, he indicated that his purpose was to amplify Martin Luther King’s speeches, by including them in his album.

“I want to continue growing and learn more about all social injustices and be better, and see my friends be better. And I know I have a long way to go. I love that while listening to the album, the conversations come up and it’s like, ‘Well, how does it go from Martin Luther King Jr. to a love song?’

Bieber explained that he does not try to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr, so he does not try to talk about social injustices, since he has a lot to learn yet.

“But there is this man who was willing to die for what he considered to be the truth. If I was not willing to face any type of judgment or comment from people, asking my motives, it was obvious to me ”.

The Canadian’s album includes the pieces “MLK Interlude”, which contains audios of the social fighter’s speeches, specifically of what he said at Ebenezer Baptist Church, in Atlanta, Georgia, in April 1967.

Additionally, more Luther King Jr phrases are included in the song “2 Munch,” and he is credited as a songwriter on both tracks.