Justin Bieber debuts new look with dreadlocks in his hair

Justin Bieber continues to give something to talk about with his new look for which he has been accused of cultural appropriation, since it is about dreadlocks.

A few days ago, Justin Bieber shared a photo on his Instagram account in which he appears sunbathing with his wife Hailey Bieber. In the image, not only the caption that reads “back to action” was striking, but also the dreadlocks in his hair.

Although at first it was not clear if it was a hairstyle of the moment or not, with the passage of time and his subsequent photographs it could be seen that it was his dreadlocks, which are characteristic of Rastafarians.

Although Justin received comments praising his new appearance, a few other users of the networks showed that they were not entirely satisfied with how he looks now, but above all, there were those who felt affected by the lack of context when wearing this look.

Without wanting to disrespect and perhaps a little unaware of the origin of his new look, Justin has been sharing some texts made images in which he talks about acceptance and how it relates to spirituality.

So without looking for detractors and in the process of feeling himself, he resorted to this hairstyle, which together with his personal style has him quite excited to the extent that he has shared more photos and videos than usual on networks; even in one of them he sings “Peaches” a cappella.

The couple was publicly seen at Brickell City Center in Miami during a shopping day, in which they were found hugging, laughing and accompanied by their security team.

Although Justin was scheduled to start his new tour in June, it seems that he will have to wait until next year, so he is taking everything more relaxed and has chosen to share music in online performances and small group visits.

