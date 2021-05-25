Justin Bieber cuts his dreadlocks and surprises his fans with a new look

TO Justin Bieber the critics did not give equal him. Or, at least, that’s what it sounds like. A month after proudly showing off his new dreadlocks, he now appeared shaved and without a trace of Rastafarian culture on his head.

The 27-year-old singer posted a series of photos on his Instagram in April with short dreadlocks that earned him criticism and accusations of cultural appropriation. Five years ago, in 2016, Bieber went through the same circumstances after also showing himself with dreadlocks.

But it is seen that, on this occasion, the Canadian musician quickly reconsidered his actions and thus it was that he ended up sharing a new photo this Sunday of a very short hairstyle. In the picture he can be seen posing with his wife Hailey in what appears to be a restaurant. As the caption of the photo, Bieber put: “Happy Sunday.”

In Rastafarian culture, dreadlocks are a spiritual symbol. When people like Bieber adopt this style just for aesthetics, many say it is a form of cultural appropriation.

On this occasion, he preferred not to respond to criticism, but he did so in 2016 when he published a video with the caption: “Being weird is fun, if you’re not weird I don’t like you.” Zac Efron was charged with the same in 2018 after he revealed that he had dreadlocks “just for fun.”