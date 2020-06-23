Justin Bieber could be at risk of losing his life and will be provoked, says Mhoni Vidente | AP

Justin Bieber in danger of mu3rt3, is one of the hard predictions that the beloved Mhoni Vidente has released on his YouTube channel, because he claims he knows too much.

The Cuban refers to the issue of p3d3rastía, trafficking and others that sparked the controversy after the information shared by Anonymous recently.

Many people linked the Bieber theme, Yummy, with p3d3rasty and other things that he might know are being done illegally within the entertainment and political world.

It may interest you: Queen Isabel, Felipe and Carlos at risk: Mhoni Vidente

Find out around the 4:30 minute.

Let’s talk about someone very important, Justin Bieber, who has been in the total controversy of his song Yummy, from p3d0f! Lia in the field of Hollywood. At3nt @ do is coming up against Justin Bieber, they don’t want to leave him alive, he puts ideas into people. Pray for him, Justin Bieber take care of yourself, Mhoni shared.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The clairvoyant was more specific about how they could at3nt @ r against Bieber and asked him to be very careful; He also pointed out that there was an angel next to him.

Read also: Justin Bieber: accused of having abused two girls during their tours

Try to be with the most ciodado that you can in matters of automobiles, stressed the famous seer.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Even in the past the seer assured that the famous singer had been abused as a child and that he was in the eye of these harmful people being a child star.