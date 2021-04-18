Justin Bieber could appear at the meeting of ‘Friends’ with one of the most mythical costumes of the series

After several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the protagonists of ‘Friends’ have finally been able to record the long-awaited meeting that will be seen soon on HBO Max. What we know for now is that it will be a special program in which the six stars of the sitcom will finally sit down to remember their time in the series and the legacy they have left. And maybe we have some surprise that another.

Maybe seeing Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer together again would be reason enough to watch the special, but a rumor released by The Sun seems to indicate that the show will also have a stellar appearance. , something that in ‘Friends’ they know well because half of Hollywood went through the series. According to the tabloid, Justin Bieber will make an appearance on the special, and he will do it with an outfit that fans of the series will remember perfectly.

Zurullito!

It would be with the Sputnik costume that Ross wore in the episode ‘The One with the Halloween Party’ of the eighth season. Or as Ross would say: “an ad for potatoes … a Spotnik!” Or as Joey would say … as a cowboy! According to the Sun source, “Justin was honored to be involved and didn’t mind wearing that ridiculous costume. It was carried out as a military operation to keep it a secret, and Justin nailed it.” As always when it comes to a tabloid, for now we will have to take this news as a rumor. But it is curious that they have him because when the chapter aired, the singer was only seven years old.

The reunion of ‘Friends’ does not yet have a release date on HBO Max but announced a few days ago that filming had already taken place. The Sun affirms that among the things that we will see in the special we will witness how Matt LeBlanc recreates the scene in which he puts on all of Chandler’s clothes. What more surprises and stellar cameos will they have in store?