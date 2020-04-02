The Canadian had just decided to return to music after canceling his 2017 tour.

Justin Bieber canceled all tour dates ‘Changes Tour 2020’ as a measure for avoid contagions in your Staff members and fans.

“The safety and health of my team and fans are the most important thing to me. The world is a scary place but we will get through this together. We will reschedule these dates as soon as we can and I can’t wait to see them in person. Take care of yourselves ”, shared the Canadian.

The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe pic.twitter.com/poFd9pQGSN

– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 1, 2020

The statement highlights that Bieber was dismayed by this decision, because he was very excited to return to the stage, since He hasn’t been on tour since 2017, when he canceled several shows on the Purpose Tour.

“There has been a lot of hard work preparing for this show, but also the health and well-being of his fans has always been his priority. ”

“He asks his fans to keep your tickets, as soon as possible they will be rewarded ”, concludes the text.

.