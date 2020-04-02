Justin Bieber cancels his full tour this year due to coronavirus | Instagram

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber canceled all dates he had for his tour “Changes Tour“during this year, as a measure of prevention to avoid contagions from both your staff member and your followers.

The statement released it through its official website and your official account Instagram, where explain the reasons and how hard it was to make the decision.

The safety and health of my team and fans are the most important to me. The world is a scary place but we will get through this together. We will reschedule these dates as soon as we can and I can’t wait to see them in person. Take care, “he explained.

Without a doubt this tour was something that he and his millions of followers expected, because since year 2017 was not touring so this was quite difficult.

There has been a lot of hard work preparing for this show, but also the health and wellness of their fans has always been their priority.

The Changes tour if it had been normal started the next may 14 in the city of Seattle, Washington.

It should be mentioned that Washington was the first epicenter of infections of coronavirus in the country of the United States.

In this way he also asked his followers who already had tickets they will keep them because they will be valid when the next dates get out.

The dates still rescheduled have not been announced but it is expected that soon to know more about it.

During the past few weeks, much of the United States has orders to take refuge in their homes and meet a mandatory quarantineThey currently have almost 200 thousand confirmed cases of infections.

So apparently Justin Bieber will continue, at least this year, with his aabsence above the stage see you next year.

