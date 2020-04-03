Justin Bieber He released his single “Yummy” earlier this year and while the song delighted fans, who were eagerly awaiting new material from the singer, others worried about the strange message that was hiding.

Bieber’s video shows a banquet full of goodies in which the adults seemed to enjoy exceedingly, but without a doubt what caught the most attention was the end, where he showed Justin’s face as a child.

Many commented that the video was a hint to the mistreatment he received in their teens, when he was just starting his career. And it is not a secret that many celebrities who start their careers at an early age end up with serious problems in their adult life that lead them away from the searchlights. In Justin’s case I would have brought him closer to various scandals what time later saw his career.

What some fans say is that the singer may have inserted “clues” in his video showing the abuse he received by their representatives. This would be involved in sensitive sexual abuse issues. Their fans assure that food represents children while adults taste it. This would be verified with the end in which the face of Justin is on the plate when he was young.

On the other hand, the singer shared photos of children on his Instagram with the hashtag #Yummy, which caught the attention of his followers. Whether it is a coincidence or just a strange form of advertising, the truth is that this video He led to the most mysterious theories about the secret behind his music video.

