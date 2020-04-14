1/3

They want to have children, but for now, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber they won’t be dads.

I am taking birth control now, “Hailey told Glamor UK magazine.

Maybe some fans are surprised that I’m drinking pills contraceptives, since Justin last year revealed his desire to start a family, although he also said he was in no rush to do so.

The couple case in New York in 2018 and last year he had another wedding in South Carolina.

According to Daily Mail, the young model suffers perioral dermatitisso he has been very careful that the contraceptives do not affect your skin, because due to your work you need to take maximum care.

I never sleep with makeup on, even while drunk I have never fallen asleep with makeup on my face.

Sleeping and resting is very important for the skin. If I work and travel a lot and my dream It is off, I notice that my skin dries a lot, “he explained.

Similarly, in previous months the same model He explained that the artist was going through some health problems and even generated some concern among his fans in some of the images in which he was captured on the street.

its appearance It did not go unnoticed by those who identified the singer despite the fact that apparently he would have insisted on dressing to go unnoticed.

However, it was the same artist who revealed that he was a victim of Lyme, a condition that causes several disorders that have kept him intermittent in the world of music.

And now after all the restrictions before the pandemic of Coronavirus the artist had decided to postpone all his tours, but it was at the beginning of this April that he announced that he was canceling his entire tour “Changes Tour“at least for the rest of this 2020.

The safety and health of my team and fans are the most important thing to me, the artist noted.

