Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin go out to dinner during their stay in Paris

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber are enjoying their stay in Paris after meeting Emmanuel Macron.

A few days ago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin met with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux on the occasion of the Music Festival, an annual celebration in France that is organized non-profit and that on this occasion , served to honor the musicians who have remained faithful to their profession despite the difficulties due to the pandemic.

Although Justin did not perform live during the celebration, he did make public appearances to engage in conversations about youth and even took advantage of his trip to record a video for a new song on the roof of the Crillon Hotel, which caused a stir in the city. .

Although Justin and Hailey are enjoying their trip, there have been comments about their lack of elegance in being in the presence of Macron inside the Elysee Palace! It is the seat of the French government; Although they have not been exempt from fans who surround them with the intention of greeting them and taking photos with them, no matter what they are wearing.

Of course, he couldn’t miss his tour of some of the hotspots in Paris, so together they visited Le Stresa restaurant where Justin dazzled with a fiery Drew house hoodie and Hailey with a dress from Miu’s fall collection this year. Miu, femme sandals worth $ 169 and a Bottega Veneta pouch for almost $ 3,000.