The focus has been on Justin Bieber. Two posts by two different women have come to light on Twitter, accusing the singer of having sexually assaulted them between 2014 and 2015 in different parts of the United States. Since these claims were made public, Allison Kaye, Bieber’s representative, has come to her defense denying one of the two allegations.

Justin Bieber

On June 20, a woman named Danielle shared on Twitter the episode she suffered, which took place during the month of March 2014 in Austin. « My friends and I were having a good time all night, » he explains. « A man approached us and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin. Of course we said yes. « Danielle says in her message that they were all invited to her room at the Four Seasons hotel. » Justin had told me not to tell anyone. or would have serious legal problems«

However, things went further and, according to account, Bieber asked him to get into bed with him. « That’s when I asked myself how normal this was, » she writes, claiming that the singer sexually assaulted her after kissing, even though she made it clear that she didn’t want to go « too far. » « My body was unconscious. I don’t want to go into details of what happened next, » says Danielle. The artist’s representative has denied these statements, stating that, on the night in question, Justin Bieber was on an Airbnb and that the next one was in a different hotel. « I’m sorry it took so long to respond, but we wanted to be respectful and add the real information. »

Kadi’s Story

That same day, another woman named Kadi said that she had also been sexually assaulted by the Canadian. This time, Kadi reveals that one of her bodyguards invited her to her hotel room after a meet and greet in New York. As he explains, there were several people in that room, such as Kyle Massey, protagonist of ‘Cory in the White House’. Kadi and Bieber hooked up on a couch and shortly thereafter he would have locked them in the bathroom, where he would start caressing her body. « I asked him to stop, I told him that he couldn’t have sex with anyone before marriage, » she says. However, as indicated, managed to hit the singer in the crotch and leave the room.