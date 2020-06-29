Brooklyn nets He has wanted to move quickly after Wilson Chandler’s announcement not to play in Orlando due to the coronavirus. Thus, they have reached an agreement for the return of Justin Anderson, a player who was already in the New York franchise this campaign with a 10-day contract and who came to play 3 games (although with a testimonial presence).

Free agent Justin Anderson is signing with the Nets, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2020