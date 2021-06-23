Justin and Hailey had a double date with the president of France and his wife

They say that A picture is worth a thousand words, and Justin took it very literally, sharing a photo of him with his wife Hailey at the presidential headquarters with Macron and his wife Brigitte without any description or emoji. However, the French press has been charged with reveal the mysterious motive, ensuring he asked for the meeting to talk about “youth-related issues”.

Although Justin Bieber did not actively participate in this celebration in which the musicians voluntarily go out to play on the street, he did take part in the event at the presidential residence in which a Jean-Michel Jarre concert. According to the French media BFMTV, Jarre’s concert wanted to highlight that electronic music was “particularly affected by the crisis.”