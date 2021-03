Clearly, the couple are still in the ‘honeymoon’ stage of their relationship, as they enjoy the perfect weather in the paradise-like Turks and Caicos Islands of the Bahamas.

On this occasion, Hailey wore a very sexy pink bikini, while Justin opted for a blue swimsuit. In addition to having a good refreshment in the turquoise waters of the island, lovers took time to further explore their surroundings.

