The Serbian tennis player, number one in the world, performs the #AdriaTour, exhibition matches in four cities in his country, held without restrictions or social distancing.

It is not so serious, he says …

Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, justified this Saturday the public presence on the ‘Adria Tour’, the charity tour that runs four Balkan cities, and it started this weekend in Belgrade (Serbia) without restrictions for players, nor distance between the spectators.

Stadium full to see the homeowner! 💥 Novak Djokovic 🇷🇸 swept Viktor Troicki 🇷🇸 4-1 and 4-1 in their first meeting at #AdriaTour. pic.twitter.com/FsxVvtzNMi – ESPN Tennis (@ESPNtenis) June 13, 2020

“The coronavirus has not affected the same way in Serbia than in other countries and here everything is a little normalized and that’s why we can see the public in the stands. We are not following the same protocol as in other places and we are simply following the script that the Ministry of Health has given us, “he said. Djokovic in statements to ESPN.

The tournament organized by Djokovic 🇷🇸 is more than exploited. The #AdriaTour does not present any of the protocols that the ATP intends to implement. pic.twitter.com/QmiE7RVOtk – Toto Arriaga (@ totoarriaga05) June 13, 2020

“I know that many people we have been criticized for seeing a large audience in the stands with little distance and claim that it is very dangerous, but it doesn’t depend on me ”“Nole” added in relation to the measures that the Serbian government has adopted, which began its final phase of de-escalation on June 1. In Serbia there have been 252 deaths and more than 12 thousand infections.

✅ The “Djokovic team” prevailed 7-6 (6) over the “Zimonjic team” in the opening match of #AdriaTour 🔙 We were able to enjoy Jelena Jankovic’s return to tennis and crowded stands 🏟 pic.twitter.com/poNXAWfb5K – CanalTenis.com 🎾 (@canal_tenis) June 13, 2020

“Me i can’t tell what is good and what is bad to health. We are doing everything that the Serbian government and healthcare are telling us and hopefully soon everyone will return to normal, “he said Djokovic, whose charity ‘tour’ will also visit Croatia (June 20 and 21), Montenegro (27 and 28), and Bosnia Herzegovina (July 3, 4 and 5).

An unthinkable image in Spain 🙈 @ DjokerNole has a great time with a DJ and surrounded by a crowd at #AdriaTour 🎾🇷🇸 You are seeing it in @Eurosport 2⃣ – Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) June 13, 2020

(With information from Europa Press)