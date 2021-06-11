JusticiaParaLaDoctoraBety, controversial over the death of a young man who died in police custody in Mexico



The woman claimed responsibility for the accident, but was still detained.

A whole controversy has been unleashed in Mexico after a female doctor died in police custody from the state of gentleman, after being arrested after being involved in a car accident.

According to the national press, the 30-year-old doctor, identified as Bety was involved in a car accident that she caused, the afternoon of June 9.

According to witnesses, the young doctor hit a car that was stopped because the traffic light was red, which caused a carom, where some people with minor injuries were registered, which did not merit further attention.

Dr. Bety took responsibility for the accident

Dr. Bety immediately took responsibility for the events, She even offered to care for the wounded, since she could care for them by her profession.

In addition, he stated that he would be responsible for paying the material damage that he had caused.

But later an ambulance and a patrol arrived at the scene of the accident, located on the streets of the municipality of Profeso, in the central state of Hidalgo.

A video circulates about the arrest where it is seen that Dr. Beatriz is put on a state patrol.

Although she tries to resist, a policewoman tells her that she is doing her job.

Before being admitted to the patrol, the doctor hugs the police to try to resist, but finally, the woman goes up to the police unit.

According to witnesses, they saw that the young doctor was already bleeding when she was on the patrol.

After the facts, the relatives of lDr. Bety demanded an explanation from the police for the arrest of the young woman, since she never evaded her responsibility for the car accident.

It was later revealed that Dr. Bety had died while in the custody of the state police.

Since after the accident, the detained woman had to be transferred to the separations, where she was later found lifeless.

The controversy over the death of the young doctor

As the General Prosecutor for Justice of the state of Hidalgo. The investigation is carried out under the protocol of femicide.

While the City Council of Progreso de Obregón reported that the detainee was found “suspended with an object around her neck”, within the Primary Retention facilities of the Directorate of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic.

And that according to the protocol she was transferred to the hospital to provide medical attention, but she no longer had vital signs.

That is why the death of Dr. Bety has caused outrage in the entity and marches have been held to demand justice.

In social networks, the hashtag #JusticiaParaLaDoctoraBety was created and they ask that those responsible be punished.

