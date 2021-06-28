Justice will decide on the judicial intervention of Valencia

06/28/2021 at 4:53 PM CEST

The head of the Commercial Court number 1 of Valencia It must decide in the coming days on the judicial intervention of the club that the Libertad VCF association has claimed this Monday in the oral hearing, in which he has presented a request for precautionary measures on the lawsuit that he filed against various agreements of the last Valencia CF shareholders’ meeting.

After the hearing, sources from Libertad VCF explained to . that the judge has been asked that, until the next October 18 the trial is held, the agreement to increase the number of actions necessary to attend those meetings is not taken. , which establishes the ceiling for the salaries of two managers and a loan of Peter lim, the club’s largest shareholder, whose guarantee is the rights of four players from the squad.

The association has defended this petition against possible decisions that the club may make and that have to do with these agreements that may harm the club, as could occur in the case of the sale of any of the players whose rights are pledged to that the maximum shareholder can collect.

In the event that the agreements are not taken as not taken, Libertad VCF has demanded the judicial intervention of the club to avoid actions in this regard that could harm shareholders, and has proposed the appointment of a judicial administrator or that the obligation be established for the club to inform the court of any decision that has implications in these areas.

From Libertad VCF they lamented the “aggressiveness & rdquor; of the lawyer hired by the club, to whom they attributed “the forms of Meriton & rdquor; (referring to Lim’s company) and his insistence on denying the association legitimacy to file this lawsuit.

In addition, they stressed that the judge, despite the resources of the club’s lawyer, admitted the evidence they presented to confirm that they meet the necessary requirements to have filed this lawsuit.

In principle, the association hopes that the judge will decide next week on this request for precautionary measures, including judicial intervention.