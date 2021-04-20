Justice suspends the mandatory vaccination of Feijóo in Galicia

President of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo (Photo: Europa Press News via Getty Images)

The Plenary of the Constitutional Court (TC) has suspended the mandatory vaccination of citizens, as well as the control measures for people sick with COVID-19, home isolation or in a hospital center, all of which are included in the health law from Galicia.

These norms have been suppressed after the Plenary has unanimously admitted the appeal of unconstitutionality formulated by the Government of Pedro Sánchez against said health law.

Therefore, the initiative promoted by the Galician government will be suspended pending that the magistrates resolve the merits of the matter within a maximum period of five months.

The Council of Minister decided on March 30 to appeal this measure before the Constitutional Court, since the provisions contemplated in article 5 of the Galician health law can only be regulated by an organic law. In addition, this type of norms must be dictated by the state legislator and not by the regional one, as in this case.

After the Executive’s announcement of its decision to file this appeal, Feijóo reproached the Sánchez government for “a year turning a deaf ear to the clamor to approve a regulation to manage the pandemic” and reproached it for not letting the communities act. In that sense, he insisted that this was the reason why the rule promoted by the Xunta and the Galician PP appealed.

However, the regional and central governments are holding meetings to try to reach an agreement and have agreed to initiate the pertinent procedures to convene the bilateral cooperation commission.

