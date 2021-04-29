Justice suspends the eviction of the Sant Pau social gym after the City Council’s request to postpone it

The Court of First Instance number 5 of Barcelona has agreed to suspend the eviction of the Sant Pau social gym in the Raval neighborhood, which was scheduled for this Friday, April 30, after the City Council’s request to postpone it and without agreeing, for the moment, a new date.

This space has opened its doors for free during the pandemic to 2,500 homeless people and it has offered them 55,000 shower services and linen changes, as well as 40,000 meals.

The Councilor for the Presidency, Jordi Martí, has attributed the need to postpone the eviction to which the City Council, has reported, has offered the property “a little more” of 9.7 million euros for the purchase of the property, a figure higher than the initial one (9.5). It was because the owners “have been able to justify” expenses “of between 230,000 and 240,000 euros.”

Martí has ​​described the increase as “modest”, but has argued that the figure cannot be raised any further, because the regulations it does not allow public administrations to “buy above the price at which things are appraised”. “We are buying with money that is from all over the world, and there is a taxed, normative procedure with a series of very guaranteeing steps,” he said.

He has also said that property had “far higher” expectations, but he has avoided revealing the sale price that he raised. Likewise, he has ruled out the way of expropriating the farm.

“It seems to me that it makes perfect sense to ask for the postponement of the eviction because the negotiation is still open,” said the councilor, who indicated that the “very close to reaching a solution.” “We have done all the duties so that this can end with good results. I am convinced that common sense and the general interest will prevail to find a positive outcome,” he assured.

For its part, the Deputy Mayor for Social Rights, Global Justice, Feminisms and LGTBI, Laura Pérez, has highlighted the “important social task in times of crisis” that the gym performs and has said that it is “essential to maintain its activity”. “We will do everything in our power,” he said, and hoped to “find a good solution with all parties.”

Asked if the contract between the City Council and the gym for the shower and wardrobe service -which ends this month- has limited himself to saying that it is necessary to “explore ways”.

Other eviction attempts

Last January there was another attempt to evict the gym, which was stopped because the City Council and the property were given two months to study a solution. The same month of 2017 the first attempt was made, which was also avoided with the mediation of the Consistory. The latter approved the purchase of the gym in 2018 with a deadline: December 31 of that year. This has not yet occurred.

Summoned a concentration

This Wednesday the The Homeless People’s Union called on the people of Barcelona to concentrate this Friday at seven in the morning in front of the gymnasium entrance to avoid eviction. He did it from the Parliament and with the support of the CUP.

“The Sant Pau social gym is a space for everyone: volunteers, workers, users and for those who feel it is their home. Sant Pau exists thanks to the neighborhood, and it is where it will stay forever and ever. This Friday let’s defend it, “they say from this space in a message broadcast on social networks.

Also this Wednesday, the director of the Sant Pau cooperative, Ernest Morera, asked the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, to “take the helm of the negotiations” to avoid eviction. He affirmed that the employees are “mentally and physically exhausted” in the face of the situation, and also criticized the “maximalist position” of the City Council “when negotiating.”

Santi González, a gym worker, attributed the planned eviction to a “mismanagement” of the municipal government, to which he demanded “a solution now.” He also called the owners, Encesa Viñas, “miserable and speculators” who want to build luxury apartments on the Raval site where the building is located.

“There are resources, political will and legal possibility, what are we waiting for?” the leader of the ERC municipal group in Barcelona City Council, Ernest Maragall, to the Colau government, which he also demanded to find a solution.

The President of Junts in the Consistory, Elsa Artadi, for his part, he showed his “absolute disappointment” with the “lack of commitment” of the mayor’s team with the gym and accused him of acting with a “neglect that has lasted too long. Also of being a “immobilist” in negotiations, by requiring the property to accept its appraisal “or there is nothing.”