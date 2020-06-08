The American actor Justice Smith used his social networks to share a message where he identified himself as queer and asked for justice for the All Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the Black Trans Lives Matter and the Black Queer Lives Matter.

The 24-year-old actor, known for playing “Radar” in the Paper Towns movie and “Ezekiel” in the series The Get Down, as well as had roles in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was cast in a publication in which he shared a video of the protests in New Orleans.

“As a black queer man, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but they held their tongue when Trans / Queer was added. I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti- If your revolution agrees to letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip out of the cracks to free only black cishet men, it’s anti-black, “he wrote.

The actor asked in the same publication for equality for the African American community regardless of sexual orientation, because the system is always designed against him.

“It is in our conditioning to get as close as possible to whiteness, rectitude and masculinity, because that is where the power is. And if we appeal it, perhaps it will give us a portion. But the revolution is not about appealing. It is about of demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer and trans people from the beginning. What is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or to the threat of violence, “he added.

Finally he declared some words of love to his partner Nicholas Ashe, actor of Queen Sugar, who was with him in the protest. “You have been my rock and my guiding light throughout all this and I love you very much. I know that on the other side of this is change, although the fight is far from over.”

