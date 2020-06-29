Federal judge Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi sent letters rogatory to speed up the process to recover the 30 million dollars that Daniel Muñoz, former private secretary of the Kirchners, took to Turks and Caicos with the intention of investing them in a tourist complex in the paradise islands on the Atlantic Ocean.

It is that the confidence man of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner -as it was demonstrated in the Case of Notebooks- was the primary recipient of the bags with the bribes paid by the public works entrepreneurs during the Kirchnerism. He was a private secretary and recipient of bags with dollars or euros from bribes. Thus he managed to amass a fortune calculated at $ 70 million.

That figure comes only from what was detected in properties in Argentina and the United States. It is not possible to know how much money Muñoz spent to live between the fact that he began to collect the money from the bags and died in May 2016.

The judicial investigation for money laundering against the Muñoz gang began as a derivation of the Cuadernos Case. The widow Muñoz, Carolina Pochetti and Víctor Manzanares, who was an accountant for the Kirchners and helped the former secretary to build societies to launder money from corruption, confessed as repentant-among others.

Part of that money, after selling the properties they had in the United States, went to the Turks and Caicos islands. When Judge Claudio Bonadio – who died last February – was in charge of the case, he had sent calls to Turks and Caicos – overseas territory dependent on Great Britain – to seize the land purchased by Muñoz and his gang.

Turks and Caicos reported in April 2019 that one of the four parcels of land that Muñoz had purchased was detected and seized. Then no further information was received about what happened to the other three parcels found by the Turks and Caicos authorities.

That is why a few days ago, the prosecutor in the case, Carlos Stornelli, insisted before Martínez De Giorgi -in charge of the Bonadio court- that a new request be promptly made to the Turks and Caicos authorities in order to recover for the Argentina the investment figure calculated at 30 million dollars.

Through the warrant-, as judicial sources explained to Infobae– Martínez De Giorgi requested « Seize or maintain the embargo » of the four identified parcels of land on which Muñoz and his gang were going to build the tourist complex in Providenciales, one of the islands of the archipelago.

He also reiterated the embargo of the assets of all the people and companies that appear in the network. On the list are the two lawyers who traveled from Turks and Caicos to Buenos Aires in 2016 to start organizing the investment: Peter Karam and Anthony D´Aniello. There is also the Mexican Isaac Esparza Hidalgo, who is a figurehead put by Carlos Gellert -Pochetti’s cousin- so that the companies could appear in his name. And also Americans Jorge De la Hoz, Charles Serfaty and Sean Sullivan, the investor who raised the money. In the same warrant, the judge asks to identify all the accounts that those involved in the maneuver had there. Some of them are detained with house arrest and others are under international arrest warrants.

The second warrant sent by Martínez De Giorgi last Friday he was headed to the Bahamas. It is that a good part of the money that ended up in Turks and Caicos through an enormous network of companies settled in different countries, was circulated by a bank located in the Bahamas. That is why Martínez De Giorgi sent a warrant to the Caribbean country to request the embargo with a view to the confiscation of the money handled by the defendants in the case and the companies used for the laundering.

There are about 30 million dollars that belong to the Argentine state in Turks and Caicos. The prosecutor asked that the judicial process be accelerated to recover them. The judge responded and sent the warrants so that in the countries where there is money from Muñoz and his gang they know that there is an intention to seize it. In order to repatriate this money, political negotiations remain ahead of the Executive Branch.