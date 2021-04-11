Justice removes Toni Cantó and Agustín Conde from the PP list for 4-M by considering them “ineligible”

The Contentious-Administrative Court number 5 of Madrid has agreed that the exporter of Citizens in the Valencian Courts Toni Cantó and the former mayor of Toledo Augustine Count be excluded from the electoral list of the PP to the May 4 elections in Madrid as they are considered “ineligible.”

This is stated in the sentence, which responds to the complaint filed by the PSOE on both candidacies. Is about a firm resolution, but that can be appealed before the Constitutional Court.

The order indicates that Cantó and Conde are registered “currently” in the Community of Madrid, but this “does not confer on them per se the right to be eligible to the present elections to its Legislative Assembly, on May 4, 2021 “.

The PSOE appealed to the Justice after the Provincial Electoral Board from Madrid agree with the PP on the inclusion in his list of Cantó and Conde, after the complaints presented by the PSOE about the “ineligibility” of both.

The PSOE then considered that he sang was “ineligible” for failing to comply with the registration deadlines in the Community of Madrid in order to be part of an electoral list, while in the case of the former mayor of Toledo he filed a complaint with the not be registered.