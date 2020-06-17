A Madrid court has definitively annulled the City Council agreement that sought to end Central Madrid, culminating a process of analysis that began in July 2019 when it accepted for processing an appeal by Ecologists in Action against the announced moratorium on economic sanctions.

In his ruling, the judge argues that “the protection of health and the environment are principles that should govern the actions of the public powers and in this case it is required to a greater extent since an action aimed at protecting both assets is being suppressed. constitutional, without offering alternatives or optional measures. ”

At the time, Madrid Central was the first low-emission zone in Spain, but it will soon abound in all major cities, while the Climate Change Law foresees that every nucleus with more than 60,000 inhabitants delimits an area of ​​these characteristics before 2023. .

The judge applies in this case a criterion of “no environmental regression” so as not to undo the work done by the previous administration. The decision is still appealable.

The Madrid City Council argued at the time that its decision to revoke Central Madrid was due to problems derived from the closure to traffic and the sanction systems, but the judge considers that the entity has the necessary resources to correct any weak point.

