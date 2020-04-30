SOROCABA – Justice decisions released on Wednesday, 29, suspended municipal measures that relaxed the rules of the social isolation in Ribeirão Preto and Sorocaba, two of the main cities in the interior of São Paulo. In both cases, the new local rules were found to conflict with the state government’s quarantine decree. The two cities had included among the services considered essential, with authorized operation, barber shops, beauty clinics, service offices and civil construction industries.

In Ribeirão Preto, the 2nd Public Finance Court partially accepted a request from the State Prosecutor’s Office to determine that the quarantine be maintained. According to Judge Lucilene Aparecida Canella de Melo, despite the low spread of the virus in the region, the opinions of health professionals cannot be ignored, pointing out the importance of maintaining increased social distance. Studies indicate that the peak of the epidemic in the region has not yet been reached.

According to the magistrate, “these data make questionable the existence of local interest for the relaxation of restrictive measures that had previously been determined in this municipality”. According to the decision, the provisions of the previous decree, which accompanied the measures of the state quarantine, must prevail. The city informed that the adjustments enacted were endorsed by the contingency committee of covid-19, but will follow what was determined by the court. As of Tuesday, 28, Ribeirão Preto had 270 cases and 7 deaths from the disease.

The judicial decision led the Archdiocese of Ribeirão Preto to revoke the permission of the faithful to access churches for individual prayers. Parishes in 20 cities had been authorized by Bishop d. Moacir Silva to reopen the churches to receive the faithful, with due care, for prayers and meditation. The permission was based on the city hall decree. In a new statement, the archbishop said the authorization to reopen the churches was revoked.

Daily fine

In Sorocaba, Judge Leonardo Guilherme Widman considered that the deliberation of the committee to fight the coronavirus to loosen the rules of isolation “suffers from illegality, behold, it innovated, in the municipal scope, in the rules of restriction of activities during the pandemic, not observing that the competence to dispose of such rules rests with the Executive “.

In the MP’s action, the prosecutor Cristina Palma claimed that the municipality set standards for the opening of beauty salons, offices and haberdashery stores without dimensioning how the rule would be enforced.

The judge set a daily fine of R $ 100,000 for non-compliance. The city said it has not yet been notified of the decision, but has already ordered the suspension of the measures announced by the committee.

This Tuesday, the playgrounds of public parks were banned. The city with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus in the interior, Sorocaba has already doubled the number of graves available at the Santo Antônio Cemetery, aimed at burying people who die with covid-19 or suspected of the disease. Sorocaba has 127 confirmed cases and 21 deaths from the coronavirus, the highest number of deaths in a city in the interior.

