Justice prepares quick trials to accelerate the demands of the floor clauses

The Ministry of Justice has a plan to unblock the courts, given the approximately 240,000 existing lawsuits against the floor clauses and abusive conditions of the banks. The department headed by Minister Juan Carlos Campo is preparing a series of measures that will accompany two draft bills, aimed at ending the entities’ strategy of delaying the judicial process as much as possible.

According to El País, the Government sets the date for the processing of this law at the beginning of 2022. Justice wants to put an end to the delays in the judicial processes generated by the banks and used to prevent affected clients from fighting, although they lose in 97 , 5% of the trials.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) declared unfair the clauses that accompanied financial products sold by banks in the years of the crisis, such as preferential ones. From 2008 to 2012, the banking sector has pending thousands of claims, but among these are also floor clauses, multi-currency loans or credits referenced to the IRPH. The CJEU has not ruled on these latest products.

Verbal trials and figure of the witness lawsuit

The first of the preliminary drafts drawn up by Justice provides measures to improve the efficiency of the proceedings, through the processing of these trials as verbal. This type of process is faster and easier because it allows the judge to pronounce sentence orally.

In addition, the technique of witness litigation will be promoted, by which all processes will be suspended until a sentence is handed down in only one of the cases. The purpose is that said judgment becomes final and the rest of the plaintiffs in the same situation can request to avail themselves of the same result without litigating.

