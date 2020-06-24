A federal judge determined on Tuesday (06/23/2020) that the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, should use the preventive mask against the coronavirus when he is in public, something that the ruler has refused to do on several occasions.

The decision was issued by magistrate Renato Borelli, of a court in the Federal District of Brasilia, where since March the use of face masks in public places has been mandatory, according to a decree issued by local authorities.

Bolsonaro, one of the most denial leaders of the virus and its severity, has often circulated through Brasilia without the mask, in a clear violation of these rules, as well as participating in acts and demonstrations in which other regulations adopted by the pandemic, as the necessary distance between people.

“The conduct of the President of the Republic, who has refused to wear the face mask in public acts and places in the Federal District, shows a clear intention to break the rules,” says the decision taken by Borelli.

According to the judge, in the event that Bolsonaro insists on appearing in public places without the mask, he must be fined 2,000 reais (about $ 400), as is the case with every citizen residing in the Federal District.

Former Minister fined

Ten days ago, this sanction was applied to the now former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub, who attended demonstrations in which radical Bolsonaristas demanded the “closure” of the Supreme Court and Congress through “military intervention” and he did it without the mandatory mask.

Weintraub, one of the most extreme voices of the extreme right that prevails in the Bolsonaro government, resigned last Thursday, after several weeks of pressure from more moderate sectors demanding his departure.

He was nominated by the Government for a managerial position at the World Bank and a day after his resignation he traveled to the United States, it is not yet clear if he did it with an official passport, to which he would no longer be entitled.

This Tuesday, amid controversy over that matter, the Government altered the decree that confirmed the resignation of Weintraub, which was originally dated on Saturday and now places its cessation on Friday.

The former minister left behind a host of controversies and even an investigation in the Supreme Court, whose members he branded as “tramps” and about whom he said they should be in “jail.” According to sources from the Federal District of Brasilia, Weintraub did not pay the fine for failing to comply with sanitary regulations, so the value of the sanction could be increased.

Brazil is the second country most affected in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, behind the United States, and to date has more than 51,000 deaths and 1.1 million cases. Brasilia, with a population of about 3 million people, accounts for 34,200 infections and 410 deaths.

