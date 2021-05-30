Justice or law? This is the new series by Adriana Ugarte

Madrid, 2013. A girl runs through a park listening to rock on the headphones, but, suddenly, the music is interrupted to give way to a news that distresses her: the Parot doctrine, which allowed to prolong the years in prison for those convicted of crimes very serious, it has been canceled. When he goes to pick up his bicycle, he sees a thief seize it. After a quick chase, Isabel Mora (Adriana ugarte, in one of the most demanding roles of his career) wife in a second to the thief and identifies himself as a policeman. With this sequence, which perfectly portrays her character, a very effective police officer, and another parallel of her mother Andrea (Blanca Portillo) and the ex-convict Plaza (Michel Brown), begins the new national production of ten episodes directed by Gustavo Ron and Rafael Montesinos that arrives on Amazon Prime Video and later on La 1.

Justice or ethics

“Isabel is going to directly suffer the release of the criminals because one of them (Ivan Massagué) he raped her years ago “The actress explains to us from her home with her suitcases ready to go to Madeira to shoot a documentary. “Since the tragedy she experienced, she is emotionally drained”, Add. “As an actress, I like to work with encrypted pain, and here I had to play with a double frame of mind: the emotional dissimulation in her police work and the outbursts in solitude, with anxiety attacks”. To which is added another nuance in the plot: “He is in the middle of a debate: justice or ethics, because his mission is to search for a criminal who is murdering those released.”

Stagnant blood

A welcome novelty in a career populated by very emotional protagonists such as Sira in El tiempo entre costuras, Vera in During the storm (Oriol Paulo, 2018) or Helena in Hache. “Isabel is a body with stagnant blood and that is how I dealt with the filmmakers, who have graduated the levels of despair of my character, always without falling into exaggeration”says the Madrid actress, who has also been in permanent contact with the creator of the fiction, Pilar Nadal (Journalists, Red Eagle). “Parot is his baby and he has always been there to answer my questions and understand my character in confrontations with my partner (Javier Albalá) or my mother (Blanca Portillo)”. A task of managing feelings, as Adriana Ugarte sums up. “In chapter five I give myself up physically and emotionally. I asked Pilar how my character should face the return to love, to passion, if she should be clumsy or fiery many years after her tragedy. In the end, it’s all about playing your role from the heart, with the utmost honesty. That is what actors always try to build and that is why I enjoy watching my colleagues work so much ”.

