Judge Marco Antonio Martin Vargas, from the 1st Electoral Zone of São Paulo, accepted the complaint offered by the Public Electoral Ministry against the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), Paulo Skaf (MDB), for R $ 5, 1 million in bribes and box two from Odebrecht, during the 2014 campaign, to the state government. The magistrate considered that the accusation piece demonstrates the presence of sufficient evidence of materiality and authorship in relation to electoral ideological falsehood, passive corruption and money laundering in the investigation to authorize the initiation of criminal action.

When opening the action, Vargas pointed out that several elements added to the records – statements of whistle-blowers, corroboration documents, such as spreadsheets, emails and contracts, in addition to expert reports produced in the course of the investigation – constitute a “set of evidence, for now , capable of reinforcing the conviction about the involvement of the accused in the complex bribe payment scheme, omission of data from the Electoral Justice and money laundering, supposedly designed to hide the illicit ends of the political and business groups mentioned “.

The magistrate points out that “the most careful analysis of the accusatory theses demands the complete formation of the procedural legal relationship, with the summons of the accused and the presentation of responses to the accusation”.

The complaint presented by the promoters of the 1st Electoral Zone of São Paulo, Fábio Ramazzini Bechara, Everton Luiz Zanella, Luiz Ambra Neto and João Santa Terra Júnior counts on Odebrecht’s plea and also several conversations between agents of the Transnational, responsible for the delivery of the money, and also the money changer Álvaro Novis. These are internal messages in which employees of the brokerage and the carrier talked about passwords, dates, addresses, and codenames, names of the intermediaries of the kickback, and even their cell phones.

The payments to Skaf, according to the contractor, would have been made under the code names “Kibe” and “Tabule”. In one of the deliveries registered by the contractor, and by the carrier, on August 21, 2014, it would have been at Avenida Ibirapuera, 2927, where the Bourbon Hotel is located.

Defenses

“The defense of Paulo Skaf, once again, affirms the completely unfounded character of the accusation that was brought against him by the Public Electoral Ministry. The defense informs that it is at the disposal of the Justice and that all donations received by the Skaf campaign to the government of São Paulo in 2014 are duly registered with the Electoral Court, which approved his accountability without any merit repair, Paulo Skaf reiterates that he never asked nor authorized anyone to ask for any campaign contributions other than those regularly declared. , absolute confidence in the Judiciary, which will restore the truth in this case, the defense of Paulo Skaf emphasizes that the admissibility of the complaint is provisional and superficial, a mere procedural formality, able only to determine the summons, as highlighted by the magistrate himself in his decision: ‘the most careful analysis of the accusatory theses demands the complete formation of the jurídico procedural legal, with the summons of the accused and the submission of responses to the indictment, under penalty of incurring an insatiable advance of merit ‘. In other words, it is only after the initial manifestation of all that the judge will be able to assess the definitive viability of the complaint and then decide whether to initiate the criminal action or not.

