Justice obliges the Government of Belgium to eliminate all anticovid measures within 30 days

The Belgian Government will appeal the ruling that this Wednesday declared the Executive’s measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic illegal and gave it a thirty days to lift them, announced the Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden, before the federal Parliament.

The minister stressed that several judicial decisions and opinions of the Council of State have previously confirmed the basis of the measures that restrict public freedoms to combat the pandemic.

A court of first instance ordered the Belgian federal government on Wednesday end all measures exceptional measures adopted against the coronavirus pandemic within a maximum period of 30 days.

In this way, the Court of First Instance of Brussels agrees with a request for precautionary measures presented by the League for Human Rights (LDH) three weeks ago on behalf of all Belgians. If the State does not comply with the decision, it must pay a fine of 5,000 euros up to date.

The court considered that the urgency invoked by the plaintiffs was substantiated by the fact that extension until April 1, by ministerial order of February 6, of the controversial measures, including the curfew or the closure of non-essential businesses, and this “without any real communication on the matter.”

These measures have been reinforced and prolonged recently due to the increase in infections in the country.

The plaintiffs questioned the responsibility of the Belgian State for having committed an offense when adopting measures, by means of regulations, that violate fundamental freedoms “by making disregard of constitutional norms and / or legal that oblige him to abstain or to act in a certain way “.

The main law on which the Ministry of the Interior relied to adopt measures against the coronavirus is the law of May 15, 2007 on civil society, which refers to the evacuation measures and that it was adopted after the Ghislenghien disaster, an area of ​​the city of Ath where a gas pipe exploded on July 30, 2004, causing 24 deaths and 132 injuries.

In the order issued this morning, the court of first instance indicates that this law defines the powers thus conferred on the Executive in a “restrictive and foreseeable” way, and that the situation related to Covid-19 it is not contemplated in this law.

The closure of various establishments (cultural, festive, sports, recreational, events, hotels and restaurants, contact professions), the suspension of compulsory schooling, the restriction of public or private meetings, the restriction of movement to and from Belgium are not covered by the terms “requisition” and “evacuation” of that law, the court concludes in its opinion.