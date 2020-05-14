A Utrecht court ruled in favor of the Royal Netherlands Football Federation on Thursday and gave the green light to the suspension of promotions in the Eredivisie, a move that prompted a complaint from teams leading the second division, Cambuur and De Graafschaap.

Both clubs, which can still appeal, had 66 and 62 points respectively, giving direct promotion to the Eredivisie, while the third, Volendam had 55 points. In the absence of nine days, the government paralyzed professional football until September 1 due to the coronavirus, which marked the end of the season. and the cancellation of promotions and descents.

“There is nothing in the federation rules about the shortening of the championship. A special situation has arisen in which the federation had to make a decision in the short term& rdquor ;, said the magistrate who read the sentence of the quick trial.

The highest body of Dutch football “had his back against the wall. He had to make a decision and couldn’t satisfy all the clubs& rdquor ;, commented the judge. “The solution is bitter for Cambuur and De Graafschap, but it is not true that the current regulations have not been complied with. The reasons given (by the clubs) are not sufficient to reverse the federation’s decision & rdquor ;, he added.

Part of last week’s oral hearing dealt with the controversial telematic vote held on April 24, when the federation asked first and second division clubs what should be done with the category changes. Of the 34 registered votes, there were 16 in favor of executing promotions and decreases according to the classification, nine against and nine abstentions.

Despite the result, the federation said there was no clear majority to allow for promotions and descents, an interpretation that was supported by the court. “The federation’s reasoning that the image emerged in the vote was not clear enough can be followed& rdquor ;, was said in the sentence.

“The federation has been in communication with the clubs. There has been no faulty procedure for the decision to be reversed & rdquor ;, the judge concluded.

At first it was evaluated to allow the promotion of the two clubs and to prohibit the descents, with which the Eredivisie would have gone from having 18 teams to 20, but the highest body of Dutch football ruled out finally that option.

