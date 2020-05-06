In a virtual session, TRF-4 judges rejected defense resources and kept 17 years in prison for corruption and money laundering. Defense classifies decision as “unfair and arbitrary”. The Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) denied on Wednesday (06/05) the embargoes presented by the defense of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the case involving the Atibaia site. In a session held in the virtual plenary of the court, the judges upheld the sentence imposed by the court in November, of 17 years and a month in prison. Lula was convicted of corruption and money laundering in the case.

The appellants also denied a defense request that sought to postpone the conclusion of the trial to ensure that the procedures were carried out in person.

The defense had also pointed out in the suspension request that the recent friction between former minister Sergio Moro and president Jair Bolsonaro reinforced the suspicion that the former judge was not exempt to judge Lula. At the time when he was in the magistracy, Moro was responsible for another condemnation of the PT, that of the triplex in Guarujá, and conducted a good part of the instruction of the criminal action of the site. Part of the site’s sentence at first instance, handed down by Judge Gabriela Hardt, also “reused” excerpts from the condemnation imposed by Moro.

According to Lula’s defense, the accusations that Moro Bolsonaro had negotiated a vacancy in the Supreme Court expose the “commitment of all instruction in this process”.

After the result of this Wednesday, Lula’s defense complained about the court’s decision to proceed with the virtual session and classified the rejection of the appeals as “unfair and arbitrary”. “It is symptomatic that the TRF4, after judging the previous appeal (appeal) with live broadcast and great spectacle, has carried out this new trial, contradictorily, through the virtual environment, which does not even allow defense lawyers to participate in the act”, said the lawyer Cristiano Zanin Martins, in a note.

Lula was found guilty of corruption and money laundering due to reforms carried out on the site, frequented by him and his family, by contractors OAS and Odebrecht. According to the prosecution, the works were used as a bribe for the then president to act for the benefit of companies in Petrobras contracts.

In November, the TRF-4 not only upheld the sentence imposed at first instance by Judge Hardt, but increased the PT’s total sentence in the case, from 12 years and 11 months in prison to 17 years, one month and ten days.

It was the second time that TRF4 decided to increase the sentence for a PT conviction – the first was in the case of the triplex.

By upholding the sentence and increasing the sentence, the appellants also rejected a series of arguments in Lula’s defense to dismiss the case. The main one was based on a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in early October 2019, which established that whistleblowers should present their final allegations last in cases that include whistleblower defendants.

In the case of the Atibaia site, the judge in the case at first instance, Gabriela Hardt, determined that Lula’s defense should deliver his allegations within the same timeframe as a defendant in the same case.

At the time, the appellants also rejected a request for suspicion from Sergio Moro based on messages leaked by The Intercept Brasil, which raised questions about the conduct of the then judge.

The appellants also rejected the claim that the site’s sentence, rendered in the first instance by judge Gabriela Hardt – who replaced Moro when he took office – was a “copy and paste” of the triplex’s sentence. The final text of the sentence had several passages identical to Moro’s original sentence, sometimes changing the word site for “triplex”.

Even with the sentence upheld in TRF4, the ex-president will not be arrested and he will be able to await the trial of appeals in the same case in freedom thanks to the Supreme Court decision of November 2019, which established that convicts can wait in freedom until their cases have become final (ie, that the remedies have been exhausted). Lula has already benefited from the STF’s decision in the case of the triplex, when he left prison after serving 19 months in prison and thus awaiting the trial of new appeals in freedom.

