‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder says that no one from Warner Bros. has spoken with him after the premiere of his version

Not a single word. That’s what Warner Bros. ‘Zack Snyder received after the release of his’ Justice League’ montage. Nothing. His version of the film reached HBO and HBO Max on March 18 and received quite positive reviews from both the public and the specialized press, or at least better than when it was released by Joss Whedon in 2017. Snyder starred in one of the most famous harassment and takedown campaigns on the internet to let him finish the way he wanted his movie and in the end Warner had to give in thanks to the support from fans with a reinvestment of up to an additional $ 70 million to re-record, post-produce and edit the scenes that didn’t please you. The truth is that, although expensive, the re-release was a success and had at least 1.8 million views in its first weekend on the platform, although this does not seem to have impressed anyone at Warner Bros.

“Well, no. I have not heard from them! After releasing the film I have not received a phone call,” Snyder said in an interview with Tyrone Magnus on YouTube, “It has been a total silence. Not me … the only communication was through an article by Ann [Sarnoff] (CEO of Warner Bros.) after the release of the film, but it was not directed directly at me, but at people. So I don’t know. “In March 2021 Sarnoff stated in an interview that he was” happy “to have a platform like HBO Max that would allow Snyder to” complete his vision in a four-hour movie, which is impossible to do. in theaters, “but he was quick to say that there were no plans to continue in those directions.

Is there or is there no future?

And the fact is that what the journalist really wanted to know was precisely if there was any possibility that the director and the company would collaborate again together and that DC’s SnyderVerse could continue to be developed: “As for me, we’re going to see what happens with Discovery, and that’s great. Who knows? All I know is that since yesterday, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is again number one in the UK, “says Snyde. At the time Sarnoff noted that while he appreciates that they like Zack’s work and they are very grateful for his many contributions to DC “with this comes the end of his trilogy. We are very happy to have done it, but we are also very excited about the plans for the multidimensional DC characters that we have in development. “However, Snyder would no longer have to put all the eggs in WB’s basket and that is after the merger WarnerMedia and Discovery are expected to regain some interest in the director’s vision and to continue exploring his version of Aquaman, Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman, only time will tell.