Justice League: Truck and plane surround Warner Bros. with the message #RestoreTheSnyderverse – Tomatazos

When the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement started it seemed like it had few really committed members, but between 2018 and 2019 we saw some fans take surprising actions, like using a plane to fly over Warner Bros. with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut sign. Now in 2021 once again the fans surprise us with their commitment and passion, since according to Comic Book reports, a van and a small plane flew over the Warner Bros. facilities demanding #RestoreTheSnyderverse.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

So far, beyond rumors, there is no clue that the possibility of restoring the DC Comics Snyder cinematic universe is being considered, we could even assure that there are reasons to think that the Snyderverse is completely ruled out; the last test would be a trailer for HBO Max that announced Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% as the culmination of the Zack Snyder trilogy (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) in DC Comics

On the other hand, it’s understandable that fans don’t want to give up. After more than two years of effort, where there was no response from the studio, it was confirmed that the Snyder Cut would be released on HBO Max. It was a historic, unprecedented event, and the film was so well received by fans and critics that it left many wanting more.

The van that was surrounding Warner Bros. had a digital sign where in addition to reproducing the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderverse, it showed some quotes from celebrities who have joined the fan request, and it showed statistics of how well it did Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The images of the two vehicles that carried this message were spread on social networks and probably filled with emotion those who in the past were supporters of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.