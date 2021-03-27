Justice League Snyder Cut: this is our review

HBO Max to Release “Justice League” “Snyder Cut” 0:55

(CNN) – The title “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” pretty much says it all, and represents the culmination of a campaign that, like a certain Man of Steel, brought to life the epic version of the director’s. 2017 movie.

It’s a fascinating exercise and superior to its predecessor, but at four hours long, the opera’s high points are somewhat offset by the absence of any pressure to say “cut.”

That may sound like an ironic critique of what came to be known as the ‘Snyder cut’, driven by the idea that the director’s darker vision – which changed when he left the project after a personal tragedy – would be a great improvement with regarding what was delivered by Joss Whedon, who replaced him and made a lighter version of the DC superhero movie.

In recent interviews, the director has also cited concerns among DC and Warner Bros. executives regarding the film’s direction under Snyder, as his other films such as “Man of Steel” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ”featured glorious moments and images, but failed to ignite the box office as expected. (Those corporate entities, like CNN, are units of WarnerMedia.)

The result of this new version, strictly from a creative and cinematographic point of view, is fascinating: How did two different directors –Whedon, who gave birth to the «Avengers» franchise on the screen; and Snyder, who managed to adapt the famous and difficult to adapt “Watchmen” – would they address the same material? A place like HBO Max, hungry for subscribers, offered the time and freedom to find out.

The good news for fans is that Snyder – who largely reshaped a lot of used and unused footage, along with a bit of new takes – has delivered a wildly distinctive and tougher version of the material, one that develops best backstories for supporting characters Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Fisher has been remarkably critical of Whedon, both for his personal style and his version of the film, and based on his more developed role here, it’s not hard to understand the latter.

This iteration, from Snyder and writer Chris Terrio, also delves into the comics. That includes openly turning the towering villain Steppenwolf (voiced by Ciaran Hinds) into a minion of Darkseid, the Thanos-style world conqueror created by legendary writer and artist Jack Kirby.

Some of the more satisfying innovations, unsurprisingly, involve Superman (Henry Cavill), whose resurgence to protect the world from this apocalyptic threat (or Apokolips-tica threat, in deference to Darkseid’s household) provides a central dilemma. Where Whedon went for shock and seriousness – “Truth and justice,” etc. – Snyder again goes for the grand and certainly messianic, portraying the son of Krypton as the savior of Earth, who pays a price for his service.

So far so good, and this “Justice League” demonstrates a richer and more rewarding experience on almost every level. Some of the best original scenes are still there, like a newly awakened Superman’s fight with the rest of the team, but it impacts how much there is new and completely different, conveniently divided into chapters, plus an epilogue, to navigate the length of the expansion. .

Simply put, no one frames superhero action more fondly than Snyder, who since “300” has shown a knack for translating comic book images to the screen. The effect is visually stunning and far more visceral than what was previously seen in daylight.

Where, then, is the negative side? Mainly that producing this for streaming, as opposed to a theatrical version, did not require any meaningful choice about removing unnecessary threads.

What could have been a terrific two-and-a-half-hour or even three-hour movie thus becomes a somewhat excessive four-hour whim intended for die-hard fans, skipping logical places to stop piling up tantalizing stories that seem unlikely to be continued later.

Of course, most of those complaints boil down to the last 30 minutes or so, and for those who participated in the crusade to “Free the Snyder Cut,” the HBO Max subscription will be worth every penny. In that sense, this consumer-driven show represents a logical use of the streaming service, serving fans in a way that doesn’t worry, or doesn’t have to worry, about time constraints or how well it will work with a wider audience. .

In the final analysis, that’s what led to the existence of the “Snyder cut,” so from that point of view, mission accomplished. It remains to be seen if that means Warner Bros. will make a profit from this unique use of its newest platform, or if it emboldens future efforts to network campaign to review and expand cinematic history.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” premieres this March 18 on HBO Max.