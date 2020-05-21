Ben Affleck (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) -with swear words included-, Snyder himself and even had a fan movement that put the petition in the famous colorful canopies of Times Square in New York and even made a plane fly over Comic-Con with the message; & nbsp ; the director’s original cut will finally be available. And the fans are in the clouds. The director too. The theme is trending in networks and the joy is breathed in the virtual air. And is not for less. It was thanks to pressure from fans that the ‘director’s cut’ will reach the public. The announcement was made by Snyder himself, accompanying the news with a sign that says it all: the logo of the DC justice league and his last name, in letters larger than the title itself. And this time, the director is the main protagonist. “Data-reactid =” 14 “> After months pressing Warner Bros with the campaign #ReleasetheSnydersCut (Release the cut of Snyder), which was shared on networks by Ben Affleck (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) – with profanity included -, Snyder himself, and he even had a fan movement that put the petition on the famous colored canopies of Times Square in New York and even had an airplane fly over Comic-Con with the message – the director’s original cut will finally be available. And the fans are in the clouds. The director too. The theme is trending in networks and the joy is breathed in the virtual air. And is not for less. It was thanks to pressure from fans that the ‘director’s cut’ will reach the public. The announcement was made by Snyder himself, accompanying the news with a sign that says it all: the logo of the DC justice league and his last name, in letters larger than the title itself. And it is that on this occasion, the director is the great protagonist.

The result was an incongruous film metamorphosis of rushed special effects that squeaked into view, Flash and Cyborg barely had a presence, and an inconsistent plot that changed the dramatic tension that Snyder had tried to create in previous installments and that, supposedly, It would reach its peak in this sequel. And the public did not respond as expected.

“Is it real? Does it exist?” and so the followers began to demand in networks that it be released and the campaign reached Hollywood’s ears. The protagonists began to ask for it on networks and voilà … it will arrive in 2021! “Data-reactid =” 27 “> The hoax grew but the study did not pronounce on its existence. It was a mystery, and it was after Zack Snyder will post a picture with boxes of tapes with a sticker that says “ZS J.L. Director’s Cut “that fans began to take action on the matter. The director published the image in his Vero account with the phrase” Is it real? Does it exist? “And so the followers began to demand in networks that it be released and the campaign reached Hollywood ears. The protagonists began to ask for it in networks and voilà … it will arrive in 2021!

What’s more, as part of the announcement, Zack Snyder and his wife and producer Deborah, made a direct on the Vero social network to continue the revelation, which was added by Henry Cavill and his mustache. The support is resounding.

Will there be differences? Will we have two different versions of the same movie? At the moment, and in theory, yes. It has long been rumored that Snyder’s idea was darker, and he himself is convinced that only a quarter of what he shot came to be included in the version of Whedon released in 2017. However, he never saw it, so we could deduce that it is your own perception or someone within the study confirmed it. It is still a mystery.

We now know that the Snyder version has been around since the beginning of 2017. The director wanted the film to have a length of almost four hours, but Warner wanted a production that did not exceed two hours and twenty minutes. And that was the version he delivered, although they agreed that there was still a lot to polish. And at that moment, in March of that year, the tragedy occurred that made Snyder unable to polish or finish what he had created.

The Hollywood Reporter, will be “something different and new“,”someone else’s experience“to the version we saw in theaters. And that, I repeat, he never saw the film finished by Joss Whedon. To complete the special effects and music, the studio will invest about € 18-27 / $ 20- $ 30 million. And it’s likely to be a four-hour movie or a six-part miniseries.“data-reactid =” 44 “> Apparently, as he confessed to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be” something different and new “,” an alien experience “to the version we saw in theaters. And that, I repeat, he never saw the film finished by Joss Whedon To complete the special effects and music, the studio will invest around € 18-27 / $ 20- $ 30 million. And it’s likely to be a four-hour movie or a six-part miniseries.

The news has created a tsunami of support on social media, with thousands of fans excited about the idea. It was achieved. The public achieved its purpose. Joy is in the air in the world of movie buffs, now we hope it does not disappoint.