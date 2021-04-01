Justice League Queer could exist, DC asks its fans to vote for the new series they are going to publish – Tomatazos

DC Films surprised us all with Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% Dc comics, the eternal rival of Marvel, has made an equally surprising decision. Now he will allow his fans to choose from 16 concepts to see which one they will post in the hope that it will become their next big hit. Voting is very simple, you just have to comment which one is your favorite in the following Twitter thread:

Welcome to #DCRoundRobin! One of these concepts is going to become a new comic series… and it’s up to you to choose which one. Vote for your favorites in the following thread. Visit #DCUniverseInfinite to learn more about each one.

Welcome to #DCRoundRobin! One of these pitches will become a new comic book series… and it’s up to you to decide which! Vote for your favorites in the thread below👇 Visit #DCUniverseInfinite to learn more about each pitch: https://t.co/rECZhZyxd8 pic.twitter.com/AorfWXN0m1 – DC (@DCComics) March 31, 2021

The last time DC he let his fans make a decision like this, the result was the death of Jason Todd. It’s refreshing to see companies let their fans make a decision like this, but they’d be better off posting them rather than putting them in a battle to the death to see which one survives. On the other hand, it is good to see that several of the concepts suggest that they want to inject more diversity into their editorial line. Here are some of our favorite concepts that can be seen in DC Universe Infinite (via ComicBook). What do you think will become the next great series of DC?

Justice League Queer: Eight young queer heroes must investigate a series of monstrous demonstrations around the world and discover that something more terrifying is on the way.

Robins: In Dick Grayson’s Blüdhaven apartment, a group of young people have gathered for coffee, donuts and complaining (between long awkward silences) What is the only thing they have in common? They were all Wonder Boys once. Batman companions. Robins.

Green Lanterns: Underwolds on Fire: A deadly group of space outlaws are laying waste to the intergalactic underworld sector by sector under the command of a new and disruptive crime boss. They are in search of ancient loot that makes it worthwhile to become the target of every mighty man in the galaxy, Sinister included. Green Lanterns Kyle Rayner and Kilowog have been put on the case, but will Kyle be able to solve it by following the rules when he finds out who’s behind it?

Etta Candy: Holliday Hero, Inc .: On a summer vacation away from Holliday College, an accident empowers Etta Candy. Taking on her new identity as superhero Candy Stripe, Etta joins forces with Wonder Woman, Amanda Waller, and her sisterhood sisters Beeta Lambda to create Holliday Hero Inc., an all-female agency that is sworn to protect and assist anyone who or need

The Brave and the Bug: Crisis on Infinite Ambush: Ambush Bug must team up with some of DC’s greatest heroes to survive an onslaught by Ambush Bugs from the multiverse seeking revenge because they never came into being because AB refused to reboot him.

Zatanna and the King of Nightmares: Something is terribly wrong with Zatanna’s powers, but before she can heal, she is forced to confront her worst fears in a strange new spirit realm, which is controlled by a fearsome, out-of-this-world enemy known as the King of Nightmares.

Wolf / Animal Man: Scorched Earth: Wolf. The name causes entire alien races to urinate in terror. The main man is proudly hyper-violent, arrogant, loud, foolish, impatient and short-tempered. The best thing about him is that he leaves when a contract ends. Until now…

They are of the Creeper: The life of a strange teenager is turned upside down when he inherits his father’s chaotic powers. With his family in danger, Kieran Millar must save an unfamiliar father from the monster he is about to become.

