Justice League Producer Says Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want To Reveal Snyder Cut Results – Tomatazos

Since its launch on HBO Max, fans have been wanting to know if we’ll see more of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, since the film establishes the possibility of continuing the story in multiple sequels. One of the most obvious reasons to continue is the number of viewers who want to see them, but outside of some independent companies like Samba TV, official numbers have not been released.

Samba TV reported somewhat disappointing numbers during the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as it did not even reach the viewers of Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, and Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% and Mortal Kombat – 74% far surpassed her. However, his report only referred to the first days of release, and we do not know if those were results that also reflect how he continued to perform days, weeks and months later.

Now the producer Charles roven was interviewed by Cinemablend and confirmed what Snyder had already said and what we all already know, that for some reason Warner Bros. has not disclosed how well he did Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Roven has been a longtime DC Comics movie producer; was behind Batman Begins tapes – 84% and its sequels, as well as the first three installments of the DC Extended Universe. He is now a producer on The Suicide Squad.

When asked about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Roven said that he is very happy that the director was able to share with the world his film as he had conceived it, but he does not know if it had a great performance or not:

… there seems to be some ambiguity as to whether or not that was, from Warner Media’s point of view, a victory. At least, I haven’t been able to figure it out … I’ve heard different things about streaming numbers, right? There are some independent companies that actually give some streaming figures, and they vary. That is why it is difficult to understand the reality of what really happened.

Fans have woven theories around the silence of Warner Bros., and the most logical thing is to think that they have not revealed the real numbers because it had a great performance, and by making it public it would be interpreted as foolish not wanting to continue with the SnyderVerse, name which is now given to the cinematic universe that Snyder built and planned to continue.

I know a lot of people really liked Zack’s version. And obviously the amalgamators of viewers’ sentiments, whether it’s Rotten Tomatoes or Cinemascore (or) the critics, they’ve all touted it as something really cool. But we haven’t really heard anything in particular from Warner Brothers. They certainly haven’t said it was bad, but they haven’t said it’s really cool.

The same Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) had spoken of the subject in an interview, where he also said that perhaps the merger of Warner Media with Discovery could be the hope for his DC Comics superhero saga.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League it remained for weeks among the UK’s best-sellers in domestic format, and according to Flixpatrol, on HBO Max it has been in the first place of the most watched worldwide on several occasions. Whether the SnyderVerse is to continue remains a mystery, but what is certain is that fans will not rest, they will continue to post and trend the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag whenever they can.

While new news arrives on the subject, we will be able to enjoy the new releases of DC Comics on HBO Max and in theaters; The Suicide Squad arrives in August.

