Justice League: Pickup Truck and Plane Surround Warner Bros. with #RestoreTheSnyderverse Message

When the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement started it seemed like it had few really committed members, but between 2018 and 2019 we saw some fans take surprising actions, like using a plane to fly over Warner Bros. with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut sign. Now in 2021 once again the fans surprise us with their commitment and passion, since according to Comic Book reports, a van and a small plane flew over the Warner Bros. facilities demanding #RestoreTheSnyderverse.

So far, beyond rumors, there is no clue that the possibility of restoring the DC Comics Snyder cinematic universe is being considered, we could even assure that there are reasons to think that the Snyderverse is completely ruled out; the last test would be a trailer for HBO Max that announced Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% as the culmination of the Zack Snyder trilogy (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) in DC Comics

On the other hand, it’s understandable that fans don’t want to give up. After more than two years of effort, where there was no response from the studio, it was confirmed that the Snyder Cut would be released on HBO Max. It was a historic, unprecedented event, and the film was so well received by fans and critics that it left many wanting more.

The van that was surrounding Warner Bros. had a digital sign where in addition to reproducing the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderverse, it showed some quotes from celebrities who have joined the fan request, and it showed statistics of how well it did Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The images of the two vehicles that carried this message were spread on social networks and probably filled with emotion those who in the past were supporters of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Snyder’s dream was to create an epic saga of superheroes, according to him, more in the style of The Lord of the Rings than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The idea was that The League of Justice was a trilogy; the second and third parts had a plot that more or less resembles those of Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, as the heroes would lose when facing off against DC’s great villain Darkseid and then go back in time to prevent this from happening. We would finally have a battle where the superheroes and the nations of Earth would unite to face the alien army of Darkseid.

The main problem with that idea is that it was a dark story, in which Superman would become a tyrant in Darkseid’s service due to the death of Lois Lane and the influence of the Anti Life Equation. Yes The Man of Steel and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% had already provoked the fury and complaints of many fans, to think of an evil Superman who is capable of murdering whoever opposes him, was going too far, or at least that they thought of Warner Bros

With the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League We can see that his idea had great potential, since it would not only offer us an evil version of Superman, but also moments of great epicity like that scene that everyone talked about in which Flash returns time to save his companions.

Who knows what the future holds for Snyder and his ill-fated DC Comics cinematic universe, maybe all we’re left with is the trilogy of The Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice Y The Justice League. For fans of the director, however, there will be much to see in the future, the next film of his authorship to be released is Army of the Dead, from Netflix.