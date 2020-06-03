In addition to being listed as one of the worst superhero movies, the ‘Justice League’ version ended up confusing most viewers, since he introduced Steppenwolf as if he were the legitimate leader of Apokolips, something that any comic connoisseur knows is not true, since Darkseid is the true ruler of that planet.

Zack Snyder’s original idea was to introduce Darkseid to the term of ‘Justice League’, Since Wonder Woman would decapitate Steppenwolf and later send her head through a boom tube, which would take her directly to Apokolips where Darkseid would raise her up and vow revenge on the Justice League.

However, Whedon decided to leave this scene out of the movie, in fact, it changed the entire ending of the movie, so viewers unfamiliar with the comics thought Steppenwolf was the Justice League’s greatest enemy and leader of the parademons, fortunately Snyder will be able to remedy things.

In the comics, Steppenwofl is Darkseid’s uncle, but after the villain killed his own father and took the leadership of Apokolips, Steppenwolf had no choice but to submit to Darkseid and become his general, so with the help of the army of parademons he conquers worlds on his behalf .

In ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Steppenwolf will take the same role Loki played with Thanos in the MCU, since the one who really pulls the strings is Darkseid, something that Snyder will reveal in his version, so the villain will probably become the next great enemy of the DCEU, since if the film achieves the expected success, the studio will most likely produce ‘Justice League 2’.

This is how Zack Snyder will reveal that Darkseid is the true ruler of Apokolips and not Steppenwolf as Whedon showed in his version, perhaps if the director had respected the original idea of ​​Snyder the film would not have become a failure and Warner Bros would have saved himself many problems, the good thing is that the studio decided to show the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘, which will fix many continuation issues.