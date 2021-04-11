Justice League: Director of Photography was devastated to see Whedon’s “horrible” version – Tomatazos

Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO Max and other platforms weeks ago – 82%, a project that fans and some of those involved in the production fought for more than two years after the release of Justice League – 41% in theaters. One of the first staff members to recognize that the released film was not what Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchmen – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%) wanted was the cinematographer. Fabian wagner, who now gave an interview to IndieWire and revealed new details of their experience.

Wagner, who before League of Justice had participated in series like Sherlock – 97%, Da Vinci’s Demons and some of the most appreciated episodes of Game of Thrones – 59% as “Battle of the Bastards” (the battle of the bastards), he was also one of the first to speak openly about the lie that had been sold to fans of League of Justice, as he said that 90% of what Snyder did was scrapped and replaced with reshoots by Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%, The Avengers – 92%) and Warner Bros.

In 2019, the director of photography commented in an interview with Comic Book Debate that when he saw the film in theaters he could not stop crying, and said that he hoped that the Snyder Cut would see the light. The launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League He has been shown to be correct, and even the majority of critics had a positive appreciation of the original four-hour version.

As everybody know. Snyder did not leave the production of his own free will, but because of the tragic death of his daughter, so for Wagner and other members of the staff of League of Justice it was very painful to see what the ambitious original project had become. These were the most recent statements from the director of photography:

There were two things. I was thinking about Zack, and all the horrible things that he had been through, and then obviously he knew the movie that I shot with Zack and he knew what Zack was going to do with it. I was able to see the movie that Zack had in mind. So see that movie […] it was completely different. Yes, he was devastated. This was a great movie for me. It was an incredible experience working with the Snyders and the whole team. I had a great time on that set, so watching that movie was horrible.

On the other hand, Clay Enos, Snyder’s trusted photographer, also worked on League of Justice and he had no qualms about criticizing what Whedon did in 2019. On that occasion he told Farooqi Bros that it would be a historical mistake if the Snyder Cut never saw the light of day, now it is comforting to think that what seemed impossible at that time was achieved :

This is going to go down in the history of cinema as a kind of terrible mistake that could be corrected. But what has to emerge in the culture for something like that to happen is something we have to work on. We need to prioritize this type of world made up of auteur cinema. We need to support films that have the author’s brand. Let’s gradually work towards where the box office is not the boss.

Enos was also one of the first to support Ray Fisher with a like on the social network Vero, when he decided to speak out against him. Joss Whedon for the abusive and “disgusting” attitude he had on set with the actors and staff in general.

