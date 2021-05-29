‘Justice League’: At Warner they didn’t understand Flash’s time travel and that’s why they removed it from the montage

Probably one of the biggest and most obvious differences between ‘Justice League’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ is one of the key scenes for the end, When Ezra Miller’s Flash goes back in time to save the team from Steppenwolf’s hands, but we didn’t see this in 2017 when the film hit theaters after Joss Whedon’s touch-ups. According to John “DJ” Des Jardin, the film’s special effects supervisor, this is because Warner did not find out what the plot was about.

“It was always part of the story,” he said in an interview for Beyond the Trailer, “We shot it as is in 2016. It was something that, I don’t know what happened to the mood of the studio at the time, they just didn’t get it, to be honest. they were like “I don’t get it” […] sadly, it was one of the first things they got rid of after taking Zack Snyder out of the movie. “

Snyder himself has already discussed the dispute he had with the studio over this particular scene, telling Yahoo that “They didn’t want me to turn back time”, but in the end and after pressure from the director himself and his followers, he was able to rescue this script twist in the montage that HBO Max premiered on March 18. Of course, when doing the post-production of everything that was shot at the time but the producer rejected, it was another team that took care of the effects and Bryan Hirota, the effects supervisor of ‘The Justice League of Zack Snyder ‘Jardin thinks he did a great job: “He didn’t have the opportunity to play that scene at the time, so this was all new to him. I had it in mind for years and in the end nothing is different for technical purposes. […] I really love the breath, the depth and the scope that he brought to those great ideas. “

The Flash

Ironically, although then Warner did not want to introduce time travel, right now he has ‘The Flash’ in full production, a film about the character directed by Andy Muschietti based on the comic ‘Flashpoint’ and that will explore not just time jumps, but the DC multiverse with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton with their respective incarnations of Batman.

From what little is known about the specific plot of the film, Barry Allen decides to go back in time to avoid the murder of his mother, which brings unintended consequences to your timeline, creating an alternate universe. The cast is completed by Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston and will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.