“Justice League”It has given a lot to talk about since its 2017 release. The film received a lot of negative reviews and, despite the fact that Zack Snyder retired from directing the film at the end of the recording, kept his credit as the primary responsible. For years he made the community understand that his plan was very different from what was seen on the big screen, and fans began to ask for the famous “Snyder Cut” from the DC and Warner film.

Now, the company announced alongside HBO Max that they would have the premiere of this new version of the film exclusively, something that would cost them an approximate of $ 30 million to bring the creative team together, review all the shots that were recorded and create a product as Zack Snyder would have imagined from the beginning.

The premiere of this “Justice League“is scheduled for 2021 and it is not yet known if it will be a multi-episode mini-series or if it will be a movie as such, especially after The Hollywood Reporter said they have material for a tape 4 hours. At the same time, many now wonder if they will only revive this movie or DC you have plans to go back to the original plan of the DCEU of Zack Snyder, starting with its sequel.

Would this mean there would be a Justice League 2? At the beginning everything would seem to indicate that yes, especially with the open end that they left with other threats to face from this new team, but let’s see what is known so far and why the action in conjunction with HBO Max gives more clues to the future of the cinematic universe with Warner.

WHAT HAPPENED TO “JUSTICE LEAGUE” 2?

“Justice League” 2: Did Zac Snyder and HBO open the door to a sequel to the “Justice League”? (Photo: DC / Warner)

As the creator of what would eventually be called unofficially DC Extended Universe (DCEU), Snyder he had a broader plan for this universe that went into the future after “Justice League” He has repeatedly mentioned his plans for a five-movie arc that revolves around Superman and imagined several sequels of the League of Justice as in the comics they mention countless adventures.

Also, remember that the original ad for Justice League 2 arrived in the fall 2014 when Warner Bros. announced an extensive list of movies from DC until 2020. At that time, hopes for the DCEU expanded beyond the original plan for Snyder, with solo movies for Flash, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Cyborg and Green Lantern. But it was also revealed that “Justice League” 2, originally presented as Justice League Part 2, would hit theaters in June 2019.

Following that line, even the company confirmed that Snyder would be its director and although his plans for the story of Justice League 2 They weren’t announced at the time, various elements have since been revealed, giving fans an idea of ​​what he was planning.

Zack Snyder grateful for the “Project Comic Con” (Photo: Vero)

The film would be constructed from its end of “League of Justice“, where Wonder woman kill a Steppenwolf and the team sees Darkseid through an expansion tube, and the team is seen facing off against the biggest supervillain in DC. Your use of Anti-Life Equation to enslave humanity and Superman (after killing Lois Lane) would have helped engage the timeline of Knightmare, where Batman, Cyborg and Flash they try to discover time travel so that Flash can warn Bruce, as seen in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice“

On the other hand, with the roles of Green lantern and other characters, Justice League 2 would end with Batman’s death as part of the climate battle against Darkseid. Changes made in “Justice LeagueThey removed any settings for the role of this villain in its second part, but the post-credits scene from the theatrical cut still helped bring about a sequel, but not the one that Snyder glide.

The scene showed Deathstroke visit Lex Luthor on a yacht and was directed by Snyder while he was still involved with the film. However, part of the scene Deathstroke / Lex was filmed by Whedon to include setting up the bad guys to form “a league of their own” so that the seeds of the Legion of doom could be planted.

What Snyder planned to do after the debut of Deathstroke It is not entirely clear. Ben Affleck It was he who first revealed the evidence images of the lawsuit, and reports later revealed that Deathstroke had a role in “The Batman” It is likely that Deathstroke is preparing for a confrontation in the movie Ben Affleck, a film that is no longer possible, although it could be now that the Snyder Cut will reach HBO Max.

WILL “JUSTICE LEAGUE” 2 COME NOW WHEN THE “SNYDER CUT” WILL BE RELEASED?

Darkeis mural in “Justice League” Snyder’s Cut (Photo: Vero)

The public may not know all the details of the plan. Snyder for Justice League 2 (or even for him, since no writer was ever hired to develop a script), but it’s clear that the big features of the story are in place. All changes made in Justice League for the theatrical cut they removed the hope that the story of its sequel would ever be told.

However, the announcement that the Justice League of Zack Snyder will reach HBO Max Change this, as the story may at least continue. Without the release of the original version of Justice League of Snyder, your plans for Justice League 2 It wouldn’t even be a discussion. Even now, it still seems like an impossible dream that can happen, but many said the same about the possibility that the Snyder cut come out for over two years.

The chances that Snyder tell your story of Justice League 2 they are completely based on the reception and success of their first movie cut now. If your “League of Justice“Is a great success for HBO Max, then they should at least consider what it would take to continue.

Did you see what happened with Flash when traveling through time? (Photo: Vero)

Produce “Justice League” 2 it will certainly be a great financial commitment to HBO Max. Reportingly finishing the tape “will cost them between 20 and 30 million dollars as already mentioned above, and it’s hard to imagine that the budget for Justice League 2 is less than 150 million. Rejoining the cast could be another obstacle you would have to overcome, especially when Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa They carry sequels to successful franchises that are only flexibly connected to the original movie story.

However, as the transmission wars continue to heat up, the probability that the League of Justice of Zack Snyder be a highly viewed piece of original content for HBO Max at least makes it possible for the Justice League 2 happen somehow. There is material, there are companies that would support it and actors that, from what has been seen on their social networks, would love to work under Snyder again. Now only the public reception remains to see if there is a sequel to this film or not.

