The recent news of a restructuring at Warner Media due to its merger with Discovery has excited Zack Snyder fans, perceiving him as a hope of one day seeing the sequels to Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, and although it is too early to claim victory, it will always be interesting to know what the director imagined for the unfortunate Justice league 2 Y Justice league 3.

In a recent interview, Snyder revealed that in Justice league 2 we would see the Furies invade Themyscira, the island where the Amazons live and where Diana / Wonder Woman was born and raised. The Furies are female characters from DC Comics who belong to Darkseid’s personal army and who serve under Grandma Goodness, both villains made their debut in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Like the other New Gods, they are the brainchild of the late comic book artist Jack Kirby.

Zack snyder revealed that in addition to the Furies, there would be a giant in the attack on Themyscira. These were his words in an interview with It’s Gone Viral when asked if he was thinking of putting the Furies in Justice league 2:

100% they were going to have some kind of female Furies landing on Themyscira, and some kind of crazy giant … I mean, the apokoliptian invasion coming: Darkseid says ‘get the army ready’, he’s charging all his cats, and they’re coming , so it would be a whole horde of New Gods landing on Earth.

Exclusive: #ZackSnyder reveals The Female Furies and The New Gods would land on Themyscira to prevent a “formidable war” if he was to direct Justice League 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/mLo7uWg4B9 – It’s Gone Viral (@itsgoneviraI) May 18, 2021

Introducing the New Gods into the DC Cinematic Universe in Zack Snyder’s Justice League caused the movie New Gods, by Ava DuVernay, was canceled; but in an earlier version of the script, as revealed by the ghostwriter Aaron M. Johnson in an interview with Muldiversity, there was indeed a connection to the SnyderVerse. The Furies were also to play an important role in the version of New Gods Duvernay, but the focus would be on Big Barda and Mister Miracle, the protagonists.

Darkseid, the great villain of the New Gods comics, had his first live-action appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and satisfied the fans, including the grandson of Jack kirby, Jeremy kirby, thanked the director for bringing Darkseid and DeSaad to the screen.

This isn’t the first time Snyder has spoken about his plans to introduce the New Gods in the sequels to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in an interview with Wonder Meg two months ago said the following (via Comic Book):

All the New Gods would be arriving at some point. In the total invasion of Earth … I think you really would have to put the pedal to the metal with the New Gods. Because it’s like the third movie is an invasion of the New Gods movie actually, in so many ways.

Until the announcement of the Warner Media and Discovery merger, fans had little reason to hope to see the SnyderVerse restored; Ann sarnoff, president of Warner Bros., had made it clear in an interview that the plans were to go ahead with already approved DCEU projects and leave the SnyderVerse in the past; also the announcement of a Superman reboot produced by JJ Abrams seemed to confirm the worst. However, it is not final yet, there are many rumors floating in the air and in the coming months (or years) a miracle such as the Justice League Snyder cut may occur – 41%.