Justice keeps the street of the Blue Division on the street after the change of Carmena

Appeal image of the headquarters of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) (Photo: Europa Press)

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has agreed to maintain the name of Calle Caídos de la División Azul, located in the district of Chamartín, on the Madrid street.

This is stated in a sentence, to which Europa Press has had access, in which the appeal filed by the Madrid City Council against the sentence, of the Contentious-Administrative Court number 8 of Madrid, which annulled the change is dismissed. in April 2018.

In this way, the magistrates confirm the contested ruling as it is adjusted to the legal system and imposes on the appellant the procedural costs derived from this appeal. The case went to court at the request of an association of relatives of the soldiers who fought against the USSR.

Under the mandate of Manuela Carmena, the Madrid City Council proceeded to change the name of several streets in Madrid, considering that they violated the Law of Historical Memory. This regulation prohibits the symbolism of exaltation of the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship.

The magistrates conclude that “there has been no erroneous assessment of the evidence by the trial judge, who has rightly concluded that a correct application of Law 52/2007 has not been carried out with respect to the case at hand.”

The judge made an explicit mention in his sentence to article 15 of the Law of Historical Memory and that he considered that it does not protect the change of this denomination. He noted that the street pays tribute at this time to the volunteers of the Spanish division that fought against the Soviet Union in World War II within the army of Nazi Germany.

Therefore, he understood that the modification is not “adjusted …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.