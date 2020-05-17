Emilia Zaballos She is, in addition to a lawyer, a founding partner of Zaballos Abogados and President of the Zaballos Foundation, of the Women CEO of Mexico, where she also has an open office, member of the Spanish Association of Managers, Rotary Club, GSW (Global Summit of Women) and the Madrid Association of Women Managers and Entrepreneurs (AMMDE).

The Spanish lawyer – who has been distinguished with the Honoris Causa in Law doctorate by the Governing Council of the Santander University and with the 2019 Woman of the Year award by the International Honoris Causa Foundation– has launched, together with 10 other colleagues, an ambitious complaint against the Government, representing more than 3,000 Spanish families, for reckless homicide.

QUESTION: A reckless manslaughter complaint against the entire Spanish Government, based on what?

ANSWER: Once the state of alarm was declared through the Royal Decree by which we all stayed at home, thousands of infections and deaths occurred that have led us to wonder if this could have been avoided or not. For the complaint that we have presented, we rely on the before and during the management of the pandemic by the Government, the after remains to be seen. Especially, in the requirements that there were on the part of the international organisms, like the WHO, on the risks of contagion of the disease.

Q: Do you consider that the Executive, knowing the risk, maintained the 8-M protests?

A: If we could demonstrate that the Government did this knowingly and looking for a specific objective, we would be talking about something much more serious than reckless homicide. I do not believe that this was the case, but they did know and had the data on the basis of which they should have taken precautions and precautions that they did not take.

Tranquility was transmitted to the Spanish by hiding the real information, which has led us to a critical situation that has caused thousands of deaths. We cannot speak of fraud but of negligence in the management of all the information available to the president and the ministers and the use they made of it to alleviate the pandemic.

Q: What could the Government do that it did not do to avoid the drama of the health crisis?

A: Inform all Spaniards of the situation and the real risks of contagion, having focused on the experiences of other countries that have managed the health crisis in a very different way and with different results. We believe that the members of the Government had sufficient information to have done the best and the most appropriate to avoid the death of all the Spaniards who have lost their lives in recent months.

Q: Could we see Pedro Sánchez and the 22 ministers parading in the High Court?

A: I do not believe that anyone from the Government ends up in prison, but if we understand that in Spain there is a separation of powers, the Judicial is the least that can do is admit the complaint, take a statement from the parties and collect all the information possible. If the members of the Government have done the right thing and everything they could, given the circumstances, the families will remain calm. But if there have been oversights, negligence and a different intention to take care of the health and life of the Spanish, thousands of hearts broken by the tragedy will feel protected by their country and will be able to believe in the institutions.

“The magistrates of the Supreme Court have to look at the pain behind all these families and demonstrate that Justice works in Spain”

Q: What do you expect from the magistrates?

A: Look at the pain behind all these families. Here there is no ideology, no political interest. Those who have lost loved ones, and all Spaniards, need to know and understand how things have been done and have the right to do so. Justice must do something in its power: initiate an investigation on behalf of thousands and thousands of families who are asking it. It is essential that magistrates demonstrate that in Spain Justice works.

Q: More than 3,000 families have trusted this project, what do they expect?

A: That Justice be done and that the material truth of the facts be known.

Q: Your website does not stop registering new cases of those affected, how many could compose the final complaint? How can those who want to join?

A: Contact with families has been managed through the Zaballos Foundation, which I preside, and a website that we have created, in effect, to receive all complaints in a unified way: despues.info. The letter presented in the Supreme Court has been signed by 11 lawyers, but behind it there is a team of 80 volunteer lawyers who have contacted all the families one by one in a detailed and distributed work. And, most importantly, totally selfless.

.Q: All the lawyers who participate in this initiative do it altruistically …

A: It is something that has to be very clear. All of the professionals who have signed the complaint filed with the Supreme Court and who are representing the more than 3,000 complaining families, are doing so without receiving anything in return. Our interest in this cause is totally altruistic.