The Italian Justice validated an appeal by the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to stop the early reopening of bars and restaurants that regions across the country are demanding, while the chamber that groups companies in the sector warned of the closure of 80% of businesses if very severe distancing measures are applied.

The Regional Administrative Court (TAR) of Calabria accepted Conte’s appeal against the decision of the president of that southern region, Jole Santelli, who had ordered the reopening of bars and restaurants on April 29, without waiting for the date of 1 June fixed by the central government.

The resolution of the regional court, which came a day after Italy exceeded 30,000 deaths from coronavirus, highlighted that “measures against Covid-19” are not the responsibility of the regions but of the government, according to the newspaper La Repubblica.

The resolution could have a ripple effect on the intentions of the other 18 Italian regions that this week raised their joint demand to accelerate the easing times of the quarantine in force since March 10.

In this framework, the governor of southern Puglia, Michele Emiliano, announced that his region will allow bars, restaurants and hairdressers to reopen from May 18, items that for Premier Conte must wait until June 1.

Along the same lines, the governor of the northern Veneto, Luca Zaia, asked the national government to speed up decisions “and say something about what will happen on May 18.”

The gradual relaxation of the isolation provided by Conte began last Monday with permits to do outdoor sports and the reopening of bars and restaurants across the country, although with shipping and take-away.

This Saturday, the vice president of the federation, Fipe Confcommercio, which groups the gastronomy sector in general, warned anyway that if the government advances with the idea of ​​establishing a minimum distance of between two and four meters, “it means excluding reopening to 80% of businesses. “

“As early as April we had speculated that 50,000 companies would no longer reopen and 300,000 people would lose their jobs. The new indications signify the definitive closure of most companies,” added Aldo Cursano of the unconfirmed measures by the Conte government to the sector.

Even Zaia, from the right-wing League party and opponent of the Conte government, joined the merchants’ claim and hypothesized that the tables every four meters “means closing them to all restaurants.”

According to the national schedule, retail businesses should open on May 18 and then, just on June 1, bars, restaurants, hairdressers and massage centers that comply with security conditions.

Conte’s decision to make the 1940s more flexible was adopted after a stabilization of new cases and a decrease in daily deaths from the new virus and hospitalizations in the country that for weeks was the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe.

This Saturday, Civil Protection reported that the deaths fell below 200 daily, with 194 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The most encouraging data was still seen in the number of new infections (1,083), the second lowest figure since quarantine began on March 10.

In addition, a new positive was recorded every 64 tests performed, the lowest number since the arrival of the pandemic.

Italy, however, is the third country in the world to exceed 30,000 deaths, after the United States, which has more than 77,000 deaths, and the United Kingdom, with more than 31,000.

