Justice forces AstraZeneca to deliver 80 million doses of the 300 requested by the EU

A court of first instance in Belgium has ordered the pharmaceutical company this Friday AstraZeneca to deliver to the countries of the European Union a total of 80 million doses of your coronavirus vaccine through September, a figure much lower than the 300 million doses claimed by Brussels when it reported to the laboratory.

The European Commission asked, also on behalf of the Twenty-seven, that the Anglo-Swedish firm be ordered to deliver 120 million doses before the end of June and another 180 million units in the following three months, thus reaching the 300 million agreed doses.

However, the decision of the Belgian court has finally obliged AstraZeneca to hand over to the Member States 50 million over the 30 million it had distributed at the end of March, bringing the figure to a total of 80 million. It also establishes a fine of 10 euros for each dose not delivered below 50 million dictated doses.

Both parties have welcomed the judgment of the Belgian court of first instance as a victory. The pharmaceutical company has celebrated that the ruling does not force it to distribute the 300 million units agreed before the end of September and assures that, as it has already distributed 70 million, may exceed the threshold set by the judges in the coming weeks.

For its part, the Community Executive has highlighted that the ruling recognizes that the Anglo-Swedish laboratory has violated the purchase contract and it even speaks of “willful” breach and “gross negligence.” It also underlines that the Court obliges AstraZeneca to use the Oxford (United Kingdom) production plant to provide vaccines to the block’s partners.