RIO – The Justice of Rio accepted popular action and prohibited this Wednesday, 13, the installation of a tomograph in one of the facilities of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (IURD), of which Mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans) is a licensed bishop. The decision is preliminary. Rio’s city hall is appealing.

The intention to Crivella is to install the equipment, purchased in China, at the IURD headquarters located on Estrada da Gávea, in the south. The CT scanner would serve patients in Rocinha, a slum that is close to the site and has been presenting high contamination rate by the new coronavirus. The city government claims that the chosen headquarters is provisional, already has adequate infrastructure and is located close to the subway. Also according to the municipality, the equipment will subsequently be transferred permanently to a UPA inside Rocinha.

In the popular action, the authors claim that “the installation in a different place from the community’s UPA is harmful to the movement of patients and health professionals, generating exposure of those with suspected contamination, since patients who enter the UPA will have to travel for the church and from there to return for clinical care, also causing damage to the public purse with spent fuel in ambulances, with suspected violation of the constitutional principles of Impersonality, Economics and Effectiveness, denoting the direction of the public good to the private religious institution “.

This Wednesday, the 15th Public Finance Court heeded the action. “Such equipment is purchased by the Government with a specific destination, and it is not reasonable to assume that it will be installed in a different, private location, aggravated by the fact that it is a Church where the Mayor is a licensed bishop”, says the dispatch.

Sought by state, the Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) informed only that the Municipal Attorney General’s Office is appealing.

