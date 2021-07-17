Justice endorses the night curfew in 161 Catalan municipalities

Celebration of the end of the curfew, on May 9, in Barcelona. (Photo: NurPhoto via .)

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has authorized the night curfew in 161 municipalities proposed by the Generalitat to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the community with one of the fifth most serious waves in the country.

The court has followed the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office. Thus, the Catalan High Court has endorsed limiting night mobility between 1.00 and 6.00 in the morning, from this Friday until next July 23, in municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants with an incidence of more than 400 cases of covid per 100,000 inhabitants.

Catalonia, which is suffering one of the fifth most severe waves of the pandemic, goes one step further and tightens restrictions. The Superior Prosecutor’s Office of Catalonia had also supported the curfew this Friday, understanding that it is a “proportional” measure given the increase in infections.

The public ministry has presented a report in which it does not oppose the curfew. And in it it maintains that the proposed measures “are proportionate, since mobility covers the time slot from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. and includes important exceptions and only for those municipalities that, according to the indicators, are at a very high risk level. high ”and are larger.

Clearly I have not done things well The Minister of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Josep Maria Argimon.

The Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon, made a self-criticism this Friday: “Clearly I have not done things well.” In addition, it has admitted errors with the restrictions, with the messages that the “end of the tunnel” of the pandemic or the authorization for the celebration of festivals was already seen.

“I think that clearly I have not done things well, if everything had been done well we would not be where we are,” said Argimon this Friday in an interview on Catalunya Ràdio.

“Society as a whole and I, as the person responsible for the pandemic, had thought that this was going very well; The incidence was very low, the vaccination rate was high; I believe that these expectations caused the measures to be relaxed ”, he stated. He has also admitted that he should have adopted restrictions earlier and that it was a mistake to authorize festivals.

Worse daily data

All the epidemic indicators have worsened again this Friday in Catalonia, which already has 1,349 hospitalized covid patients, double than a week ago, with a new record of daily infections: 9,416 diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The accumulated incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days continues to increase and this Friday is 1,088 cases, 73 more than on Thursday.

