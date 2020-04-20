BRASILIA – The Federal Court of the Federal District determined on Monday, 20, that the banks suspend payroll deductible loans from retirees, from INSS or public servants, for four months.

Judge Renato Coelho Borelli, Federal Justice of the 1st Region of the Federal District, says in his decision that the release of approximately R $ 3.2 trillion by the Central Bank, “did not reach, in its great totality, the hands of those affected by the pandemic”.

The decision meets a request made in Popular Action by lawyer Márcio Casado. The action requires banks to pass on to account holders and borrowers the measures taken by the BC to inject funds into the financial system and which are part of a set of actions taken to minimize the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Brazilian economy.

The State had access to the details and documents of the process. In the popular action, the lawyer mentions, based on information from the BC, that the institution injected R $ 3.2 trillion in banks, which, in turn, would not have passed on the same advantages to companies and retirees.

“It is a scandal that this money does not reach the productive sector, the retiree, the big and small businessman. It bothered me a lot to see this brutal increase in liquidity and to see the newspapers informing that the banks are not passing on the money. It is not a government flag. to give jobs, to protect companies? But the money is contained in the banks “, said Casado, to the State.

According to the lawyer, the decision directly benefits at least 62 million people, including retirees, account holders and business owners.

The popular action justifies that the debts of Brazilian retirees reach R $ 138 billion, with monthly discounts of 1.1 billion, being that part of the population most vulnerable to the covid-19. “This would justify the suspension of discounts made on their pensions,” he says.

The judge also determined that banks will only be able to take advantage of the measures taken by the Central Bank, such as the release of reserve requirements (resources that banks are obliged to leave at the Central Bank to cover the risks of loans) when they grant an extension of payments for 60 days, without charges interest and fines for that. Since the start of the pandemic, banks have announced debt renegotiations, including suspension of payment for months.

Profits and dividends

Borelli also ordered the Central Bank to immediately ban banks from distributing profits and dividends for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remuneration of bank officers is linked to the results obtained, in general. In addition to the monthly salary, there is usually a distribution of variable amounts, such as bonuses and profit sharing. CMN’s decision impacts all of these payments.

The measure, which is part of a set of actions that the Central Bank is taking to address the potential effects of the covid-19 on the economy, was regulated through a resolution.

According to the BC, the prohibitions will apply to payments related to the base dates between the beginning of April and September 30, 2020, and to payments to be made during the term of the standard.

Decision

In the decision, the federal judge highlights that the dispute between financial institutions and companies occurs at a time of economic crisis, when the pace of capital circulation is lower. In this scenario, he says, the Central Bank ended up taking measures to increase the supply of resources in the economy, with the main channel being the increase in banks’ lending capacity.

“In theory, if there are more resources available for banks to lend, the tendency is for more people to take out loans and for more money to circulate in the economy. banks translates, in practice, into a greater number and volume of loans. According to the companies, this is the point where the flow is stopped “, affirms the magistrate.

The defendant has the lawsuit filed by the Federal Government, the Central Bank and the institution’s president, Roberto de Oliveira Campos Neto.

BC and Febraban were contacted for the report and, so far, have not commented on the decision.

